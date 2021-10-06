Cumberland Mountain Outreach Ministries, Inc. (CMO, is a faith based nonprofit organization (mission) 501/c3 for children at risk in impoverished counties in the Appalachian Region. We demonstrate Jesus’ teaching through the many facets of this mission: feeding the hungry, clothing the less fortunate, offering part time jobs, home repair, utility assistance, conducting 5 weeks of kid’s camps, teen trainings, an after-school program, all the while sharing the love of Jesus. We believe that many will come to know God in a greater way because of the unconditional love that is shown through the volunteer staff.
Why are we here? Lee County is in the rural Eastern part of Appalachia. It has a very high poverty rate of 32.7 % according to the latest stats from the US Census Bureau, in 2017. Lee County with the median household income being at $23,300.00 per year. when compared to the state median income of $53.482.00. We have seen families living on $500- $700 a month. It is easy to see why so many of our families can’t even meet their basic needs such as food, clothing, and shelter. The state census shows that 42% of children under the age of 18 live in poverty. 80% of the children live with their Grandparents, due mostly to the opioid epidemic, and this was going on long before the Corona Virus. Now we have learned that the USDA say’s that 80% of the Sr. Citizens live with food shortage’s / poverty.
Because of the lack of income in our county, there is much hunger. Our food pantry is open weekdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm for families in need of emergency food, we average about 45 families a month. The food is purchased with money donated through Churches, and individuals.
The USDA says 80% of Senior Citizens in the county have food insecurities. We never realized how bad the food situation is, until we started working with the USDA, Gods Food Bank, the Lee County Fiscal Court, AHA, and soon the CDC... We provide food boxes to 360 low-income Senior Citizens once a month.
Thanks to Americans Helping Americans (AHA)we have been able to give away 360 turkeys for eleven years in Nov. We have received many thanks, and stories of what Thanksgiving would have been like without this turkey gift. It is hard to imagine Thanksgiving dinner being a can of spam.
Americans Helping Americans granted utility assistance for families in jeopardy of termination. This year because of the virus, we gave $35.00 a month to help the families in need. This gift gives the families time to raise the rest of the money needed before the service is turned off. In low-income housing, not having utilities on for a week makes them at risk of becoming homeless.
The Lee County Fiscal Court is no longer charging us $500.00 a month, the lease is now $1.00 a year.American Helping Americans and Cumberland Mountain Outreach has formed a nonprofit/ LLC and purchased Pinecrest camp.
For over 20 years Pinecrest has not been used to its glorious potential. With the purchase of Pinecrest we are not only looking to restore the historical site, but we are looking at Pinecrest reimagined. Pinecrest will be used for ministries we already conduct here in Lee County on a much larger scale. CMO will not be changing locations for the following programs: office, food pantry, Second Hand Rose, and Sr. Commodities.
Because of the great flood in March, we served as a flood victim center with housing, food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies, household items, and home repair for 6 families. The Corona virus hit hard, and Church teams could not come to help the families for two years as they usually have in the past. There was only one team from Community Gospel Church in Bremen, IN. that came and roofed a home for a family that FEMA would not help.
We held 2 weeks of teen training for the Teens in Leadership Program, and 3 weeks of Kid’s Day Camp. The State Park pool has been closed for two years, so we had to be creative with the afternoon activities going bowling, putt putt golf, Creation Museum, making our own splash park, to a County wide scavenger hunt, and underground pontoon boat ride call the Gorge Down Under. It’s been an interesting summer with 95 children in all, some came to know God as Lord
of their lives.
The Community Gospel Church sports camp from Indiana and the Clear Branch Church from Birmingham AL gave a combined 520 much needed backpacks to the Elementary School. We also gave outfits to 20 children in our back-to-school clothing give away.
The Teens in Leadership Program known as TILP, is a 3-to-6-year program, developed at Cumberland Mountain Outreach in 2007. This program helps pre-teens through high school develop Christian leadership skills. At the end of 2021 school year, we graduated 3 high school seniors, at that time they became Kentucky Colonels. Kentucky ‘s Representative Bill Wesley and County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill presented this great honor. We receive a grant from Americans Helping Americans (AHA) for 2021 Kid’s Camp and the Teen In Leadership Program ( TILP). This year’s interns are Faith Hernandez, Mercedes Sandlin, Rage Michael Pace, and Brooklyn Snowden, with director Cindy Evanoff. The events the youth assisted with through the year in Lee County: school programs, 4th of July, The Ready-fest, Woolly Worm Festival, Summer Camps, and don’t forget the Christmas party.
Here at CMO, celebrate “The Light (JESUS)”, is one of the largest Christmas lights presentations in the area. We are trying to go solar as much as possible to save a $700.00 utility bill. We give Christmas gifts to the jail with 150 prisoners, the September Place has 86 clients (it’s a low-income Retirement Community), 100 Nursing home patients, and all shoppers at the Secondhand Rose. About 400 guests have come to C.M.O. for our annual Christmas party. BUT on Dec. 12, 2020, from 11:00 to 3:00 we hosted a Charlie Brown drive thru Christmas, that gave Pizza and toys to over 500 adults and children. Thanks to AHA and a team of 20 volunteers from Georgetown/ Cynthiana, KY. area Church of Gods for an amazing day, they have been working with us 9 years.
This year with the help from Americans Helping Americans (AHA), we have started an after-school program for a hand full of children, in need of a safe place. This program provides: exercise, help with schoolwork, dinner, music lessons, and life lessons.
The Secondhand Rose (thrift store) is volunteer ran, the clothing prices are kid's clothing $.50, all tops $1.00, pants $2.00, coats and nice dresses $2.00, but to the truly needy they are free (homeless and burned out) and as I said before, our back-to-school Kid’s clothing, it's all free. It is the Secondhand store that pays the utilities for CMO. We also rent out the cabins in our off season, through Airbnb to keep us open and running.
We are working with many volunteers work programs from K- tap, (food stamp program), too HCTC Ready to work program, an educational program for Moms.
