America in Bloom are recognizing the nominees for the Dwight Lunch Community Champion Award, including Elizabeth Cundiff of Beattyville. The nominees are as follows:
Abi Almandinger – Carthage, MO, Sue Burk – Portsmouth, OH, Elizabeth Cundiff – Beattyville, KY, Bryon Doerr – Homewood, IL, Paul Helenberg Castle Rock, WA
Andrea Jones Logan, OH
Jim Kulig – Mansfield, OH, Yank Lovelace – Brewton, AL
Roseann Marchetti-Edwardsburg, MI, Paula Mullins – Lawrenceburg, KY, Pamela Newton – Hawthorn Woods, IL. Sharon Pike – Lawrenceburg, KY, Erin Quetell – Ferndale, MI, Marvin Sowers – Decatur, IL
Nanette Wargo – Dyer, IN, and Rosemary Winters-Lockport, IL.
The Dwight Lund Community Champion Award recognizes an individual who exemplifies community leadership through actions that reflect the mission of America in Bloom.
The award recipient, who must be from a community that has participated or is currently participating in the program, will have demonstrated a vision and selfless commitment to moving the community forward.
Elizabeth was one of 16 nominees for the award. She was nominated by someone in her community for her commitment to making Beattyville a more beautiful and vibrant place.
Despite the demands of being a business owner, Elizabeth actively participates in the planting projects that have improved and beautified the downtown area.
She realizes the importance of partnerships and is well respected by our community leaders and has made a visible difference by helping to make Beattyville a more inviting place for visitors and new businesses.
Congrats Elizabeth!
