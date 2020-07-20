President Donald Trump believes that due to the dangers of Covid-19, prison would be much too dangerous for his co-conspirator, Roger Stone. So, for his own safety and as payoff for his silence and “not rolling over on the President”, Mr. Stone has been amply rewarded by having his 40 month prison sentence commuted. I gotta say folks: is this a great country or what?
When you consider that Roger could have received 30 years and more than a million dollars in fines, on all 7 counts of obstruction, false statements and witness tampering, 40 months seems like a gift. But according to Donald Trump, his friend Roger was another victim of the Mueller investigation which was nothing more than an illegal witch-hunt, a Russian Hoax. Really Mr. President, then why did Roger threaten the life of a Federal witness if they testified against him, why did he feel the need to repeatedly lie under oath if this was all just a “hoax”.
Trump’s little cheerleader from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, says that the President is totally justified in commuting Stone’s sentence because he’s in his 70s (Roger Stone is actually 67...but hey, who’s counting) and this was his first time non-violent offense. When you stop and consider that the United States has prosecuted and convicted 13 yr. old children as adults, Senator Graham’s point about ageism seems ridiculously moot. Once again Donald Trump has made a mockery of the justice system, even America’s Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart had to serve out her prison time. But let’s be honest, the smirk on Roger Stone’s face was enough to let us know the fix was in, even as the judge’s gavel came down.
Trump may be worried about the health and well being of Roger Stone, he seems much less concerned about America’s children. He has demanded that all schools be opened “quickly and beautifully” but he believes that the C.D.C.’s opening guidelines for schools are impractical and much too expensive. He continues to blame the democrats for playing politics wanting to keep schools closed just to hurt his chances for reelection. Our Narcissist-N-Chief has once again turned a national health care crisis and made a deadly viral pandemic all about himself. He’s even gone so far as threatening to cut Federal funding for those school districts that do not comply with his reopening orders. Trump complains that we’re doing too much testing, meanwhile he and his entire staff are tested daily for Covid-19 and the White House has cancelled all public tours. Donald Trump is under the delusion that just by commanding “Open Sesame” all businesses and schools will magically reopen and everything will return to normal.
We can all agree on the importance of our children returning back to the class room but we must have a “National Comprehensive Strategy”, guided not by politics but by science and common sense. Instead of foolishly cutting funds, schools will need even more resources to pay for testing and tracking along with proper cleaning procedures and even how to safely prepare and serve lunches. Without question, how to keep our children safe must be our number one priority. But we must also provide a safe working environment for our teachers, cafeteria workers, janitorial staff, bus drivers and parents.
Today, America is leading the world with more than 3,413,936 people being infected with the Coronavirus, 137,782 deaths and more than 58,000 new cases added daily! Here we are six months into this global crisis with the Covid-19 virus still raging out of control, and Donald Trump is tweeting about NASCAR television ratings, playing golf in Florida, and the Presidential aspirations of rapper Kanye West.
Donald Trump once said that he enjoys chaos, well, with his divisive hate filled rhetoric and idiotic tweets, he must be as happy as a pig in mud because our troughs are running over with chaos.
America has paid a terrible price for the many failures, reckless behavior and incompetence of Donald J. Trump. Leaving our great Nation with a leadership vacuum, a black hole of deadly consequences that threatens the very fabric of our Republic. Please stay safe my friends.
