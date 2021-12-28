CW4 (Ret) Samuel P. Rader Obituary

CW4 (Ret) Samuel P. Rader, age 90 of Indian Mound, TN passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ahava Healthcare.
Samuel was born December 14, 1931 in Heidleberg, KY to the late Emory R. Rader and Victoria Newman Rader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Case Rader, brothers: Farice Rader and Luther Rader. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Rader; sons: Patrick (Jo Ann) Rader, Thierry Rader; sister, Linda Wilkie; grandchildren: Catherine Travis, Kimberly Glisson, Leslie Fisher, Brandon Rader, Brian Rader, Camille Rader; great grandchildren: Keira Marbes, Caleb Marbes, Chloe Radford, Valerie Radford, Knoxley Travis, Tennessee Travis, Aliyah Rader, Evan Rader, Ariana Rader-Bynum and Arriana Jones.
Samuel was a CW4 in the United States Army, serving 1 tour in the Korean War and 3 tours in the Vietnam War. His favorite past times involved traveling, fishing, hunting, bowling, gambling, classic cars, gardening and tinkering on old lawn mowers. A Celebration of life service held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. Interment will be at Beatty Place Cemetery in Yellow Rock, KY on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Service times for visitation and service at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, KY will be announced. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Brandon Rader, Brian Rader, J.T. Travis, Justin Glisson, Larry Lepkowski, Caleb Marbes, Evan Rader and Patrick Rader.
The family of CW4 (Ret) Samuel P. Rader would like to extend an invitation to all Vietnam Veterans. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW, 406 W. 34th Street. Kansas City, Missouri 64111. 816.756.3390 https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
