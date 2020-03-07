Citizens of planet Earth, be not afraid, our Supreme Leader, Donald Trump has appointed
V.P. Mike Pence as Commander of a Task force to combat the Coronavirus. Trump called Pence a man with a certain talent, an expert in public health, has lots of free time on his hands with nothing else to do and I might add, he’s already taken the Trump loyalty pledge. Wow, now that’s what I’d call a ringing endorsement, I don’t know about you America, but I feel safer already!
Mr. President, you can bloviate until you are blue in the face (which by the way might be a nice change from your usual apocalyptic orange glow) but you will never convince anyone other than the “True Believers” that Little Mikey is in any way qualified for this assignment. First on the list, he lacks a medical degree, has no background in bio-security and zero experience with infectious disease outbreaks, crisis management or pandemic preparedness. Mike Pence was once asked to describe himself, his reply, “I’m like Rush Limbaugh on decaf.” If only the Coronavirus could be bored into submission, Pence would be just the man for the job.
What if the United States had an agency fully staffed, trained and prepared to react quickly for such highly contagious viral emergencies. Wait a minute...what? You mean we do...sorta? President Trump, in a series of ill advised and shortsighted budget cuts, eliminated the entire Pandemic Response Team at the Center for Disease Control leaving the gutted agency with more than 700 vacancies. Trump’s stated rational was, he didn’t want to pay people to stand around doing nothing waiting for something to happen. Maybe someone should explain to the Imbecile-n-Chief why cities and towns all across America find it a necessary safety precaution to have a Fire Department on stand-by, just in case something happens...like a fire. Even a colony of prairie dogs are smart enough to post a sentry to be on the look out for danger on the horizon.
Initially, Trump complained that the fake news media and democrats were exaggerating the threat of the Coronavirus, just to make him look bad! Even though there’s been more than 85,000 people infected and 2800 deaths, a very narcissistic Donald Trump has somehow turned a viral contagious disease into a worldwide conspiracy theory to hurt his reelection campaign. Trump’s good buddy Rush Limbaugh, who has an extensive history with illegal pharmaceuticals, claims that the Coronavirus is nothing more than the common cold, it’s just been overhyped and weaponized by the democrats to bring down Donald Trump. Gee thanks Rush for your oxycontin induced diagnosis, maybe we can all breathe a bit easier now.
Trump has placed all scientists at the Center for Disease Control under a gag order and henceforth, all messages and updates must be approved and provided by the White House. That means America and all the world are now subject to the idiotic ramblings of the Trump & Pence Happy Talk Show! The following is just a small preview of what we can expect: The Coronavirus is gonna disappear, like a miracle, it will just disappear. Or how about this little gem, “we’re ordering a lot of supplies, we’re ordering a lot of, uh, lot of elements that frankly we wouldn’t be ordering unless it was something like this”. Maybe you’ll feel better with this bit of doctorly advice from Trump, “So healthy people, if you’re healthy, you’ll probably go through a process and you’ll be fine”. Mr. President, no amount of Chernobyl inspired, Soviet-style propaganda will have any effect on a highly contagious viral disease.
The Coronavirus has a mortality rate of 2%, equivalent to the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 that infected 1/3 of the world’s population. This was at a time without air travel, yet 50-100 million people died, 675,000 in the United States. With all due respect to the President and his gang of Merry Men, I want to hear from a qualified epidemiologist with real world credentials and experience fighting infectious disease transmission.
Some people are saying, that Mexico has become so concerned about infected Americans pouring across the southern border, they’ve asked President Trump to go ahead and build the wall and send them the bill...but that may just be fake news.
