Daisy Eudell Pendergrass Moore, widow of Everett Sutton “Baldy” Moore and the daughter of the late Robert Boyd and Cordelia Warner Pendergrass, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on February 20, 1924 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on July 23, 2020 at the age of 96 Years, 5 months, and 3 days. She was a homemaker as well as a cook for over 10 years for the Lee County Schools. She is survived by 11 children, ES Moore, Jr. and wife Arlene of Ft. Recovery, Ohio, Ray Moore and wife Lisa, Shelby Moore and wife Anita all of Beattyville, Kentucky, James Ed Moore and wife Betty of Corbin, Kentucky, Stevie Moore and wife Verda, Linda “Essie” Moore and husband Roger, Paula Vanderpool and late husband Mike all of Beattyville, Kentucky, Ella Jackson of McKee, Kentucky, Margaret Kendall and husband Ellis, Flois Mays and husband Wayne, and Mary Shelton and boyfriend, Tommy Saylor all of Beattyville, Kentucky; four generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Baldy Moore; her parents; several brothers and sisters; three sons Doug, John, and Glen Douglas Moore; grandson, Michael Paul Warner; and three sons-in-law, Michael Vanderpool, Bobby Shelton, and Harry Jackson. Private family service held. Ellis Kendall officiating at Miracle Missions Church of the Living God Sipple Ridge Rd. Lee Co. Burial Miracle Missions Church Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
