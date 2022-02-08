Dale Amis, age 73, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born August 24, 1948 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Earl and Dora (Turner) Amis. Dale was a retired oil field foreman working for Ashland Oil and Perdue-Davidson. He was a member of the First Church of God of Beattyville. He loved his family, ginning around, being a prankster, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren in his retirement.
He is survived by a daughter Melissa (Scottie) Bowling of Booneville, Kentucky, a son Billy Dale (Tara) Amis of Harrison, Ohio, one sister Julie Gay, three brothers; Curtis (Vera) Amis, Robert (Tina) Amis, and Vernon (Judy) Amis, three grandchildren Jerrod (Kassidy) Bowling, Jonah Bowling, and Trenton Amis. Also, nephews Grant Moore and Harvey Moore, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his wife of 51 years Genevieve Amis, he was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Dora Amis, one sister; Elsie Amis, four brothers Willie Amis, Earl Amis Jr., John Amis, and Billy Roy (Linda) Amis, and nephew Arlin James “AJ” Hudson.
A visitation held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following with Pastor Garret Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, Kentucky. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home has been charged with arrangements.
