Dale Morris, Sr. age 73, passed away Tuesday, April, 28, 2020 at his residence in Buckhorn, KY. Dale was born April, 8, 1947, in Morris Fork Community of Breathitt County, KY, a son to the late Hobert and Lillie (Ingram) Morris. He was a devoted father, loved the outdoors, and was a member of the Size Rock Baptist Church. Dale is survived by 2 sons; Dale Jr (Missy) of Hazard, KY, and Dustin (Diana Rogers) of Squabble Creek, 2 grandchildren; Daniel, and Makayla Morris, 1 brother; Ronnie Morris of Booneville, KY, his Companion: Margret Hicks of Annville, KY and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife; Judy Callahan, 1brother; Calvin Morris, 1 sister; Wilma Morris.
A private service held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church with Pastor Peter Youmans officiating. Burial at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.