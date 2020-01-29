Dallas Charles, son of the late Willie and Dora Moore Charles was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on April 15, 1949 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on January 20, 2020 at the age of 70 years, 9 months, and 5 days. He was a former regional trainer for the Kentucky State Correctional Cabinet and a member of the Church of Christ. Dallas’ lifelong passion was making music and playing the guitar. He loved seeing the ones he loved most, smiling and happy. When he wasn’t playing music, Dallas loved spending his time in the woods fox hunting or on Cave Run Lake fishing for crappie. He leaves behind his two children, Dallas Jason Charles and Lori Ann Charles Campbell; three grandchildren, Cierra Dawn Charles, Chelsey Brennae Hogan, and Liam Ryder Hogan; four brothers, Roy Lee Charles, Phillip Charles, Billy Paul Charles, and Russell Charles; two sisters, Ethel Mann and Mida Bolton; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death two brothers, Ralph and Edward Charles; two sisters, Lucille Rose and Betty Charles; and the mother of Jason and Lori, Brenda Sue Sparks Charles. Services to be scheduled at later date. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Dallas Charles age 70
To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Charles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.