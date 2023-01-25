Daniel Boone National Forest Announces Recreation Fee Free Days for 2023

   The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2023. President’s Day Weekend: February 18-20, 2023- Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas. Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 18; Sunday, February 19; or Monday, February 20 at the following locations:

•Cave Run Lake boat ramps

•Laurel River Lake boat ramps

•Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

•Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

•Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

•Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

•Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

•Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

•Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

   Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 17; Saturday evening, February 18; and Sunday evening, February 19 at the following locations:

•Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

•Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

•Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

•Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

•S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

•White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

   National Fishing and Boating Week: June 3-4, 2023- Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at:

•Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

•Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

   National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023- Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:

•Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

•Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

•Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

•Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

•Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

•Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

•Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

•Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

•White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

    Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 10 at the following locations:

•Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

•Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

•S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

•Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

   Juneteenth: June 19, 2023- Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas. Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, June 19 at the following locations:

•Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

•Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

•Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

•Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

•Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

•Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

•Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

•Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

•Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

•White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

    Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, June 18 at the following locations:

•Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

•Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

•S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

  National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 23, 2023- Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas. Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 23 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

  Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 23 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

  Veterans Day: November 11, 2023- Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas. Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, November 11 at the following locations:

Cave Run Lake boat ramps

Laurel River Lake boat ramps

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

    Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, November 11 at the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

    NOTE: Expanding fee-free days to include expanded, as well as standard, amenity recreation fee sites in the Forest is a temporary waiver of the recreation fees for those sites and has no bearing on the separate statutory requirements for charging those fees. The statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees are different from the statutory requirements for charging expanded amenity recreation fees. Therefore, the statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees do not have to be met to charge expanded amenity recreation fees.  For more information on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit the Forest website, Forest Facebook, or Forest Twitter. Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF.

