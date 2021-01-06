Daniel Dunn, age 65, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital located in Lexington, KY.  Daniel was born March 27, 1955, in Williamsburg, OH, a son to Richard Dunn, and the late Genevieve (Moore) Dunn. He was a handyman, and if it was broken, he could fix it! In his free-time, he enjoyed golf, and spending time with his family. 

   He is survived by his wife; Tricia (Reed) Dunn, his father; Richard Dunn, 1 son; Joshua Dunn, 2 daughters; Stephanie Dunn, and Ericka (Miguel Barrett) McIntosh, 3 brothers; Fred Dunn, Mike Dunn, and Chad Reed, 1 sister; Connie Morgan, 1 brother-in-law; Greg Morgan, 5 grandchildren, his sweet dog; Hudenie, and many other loving family members and friends.  He was preceded in death by his mother; Genevieve Dunn, 1 brother; Richard Dunn Jr, and 1 sister; Dolores Cole. A memorial service will be held in his memory on a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevilekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

