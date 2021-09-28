DANIEL DURBIN, the widower of Patrisha Shanks Durbin, and the son of Dovie Flinchum Durbin of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Freddy Wayne Durbin, was born in Estill County, Kentucky on August 23, 1973 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on September 24, 2021 at the age of 48 years, 1 month and 1 day. Mr. Durbin was a drywall installer by trade and was a member of the Miracle Mission Church of the Living God.
In addition to his mother Dovie, Mr. Durbin is survived by three brothers, Freddy Wayne Durbin, Jr. and wife Eva of Beattyville, James Paul Durbin and wife Lena of Grayson, Kentucky and Michael Durbin of Georgia; four sisters, Brenda Moore of Beattyville, Linda Perkins and husband Jimbo of Hindman, Kentucky, Lois Duff and husband Eddie of Booneville, Kentucky and Mary Durbin of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Service will be held at the Miracle Missions Church of the Living God at 2 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with Bro. Ellis Kendall officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
