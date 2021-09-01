DANNY DWAYNE SPENCER of Beattyville, Kentucky, formerly of South Lebanon, Ohio, the widower of Paula Peters Spencer, and the son of the late Clarence and Ruby Spencer, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 20, 1946 and departed this life in Lee County on August 24, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 3 months and 4 days. He was a retired Press Operator for a steel manufacturing company for over 20 years, and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Spencer is survived by two children, Teresa Lowe and husband Richard of Richmond, Kentucky and Tony Spencer and wife Patricia of Beattyville; three grandchildren, Joshua Spencer of Richmond, Emily Lowe Pack of Springboro, Ohio and Martha Lowe of Richmond; two great grandchildren, Owen Spencer and Ruby Pack; four brothers and sisters, Kathleen Marshall of Shelby Township, Michigan, Dallas and Nogale Spencer both of Beattyville, and Claudetta Stamper of Richmond; special friends, Tom, Bonnie and Sassy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Paula, and four brothers and a sister, Eddie Von Spencer, Kerny Spencer, Anna Mae Pennanen, Reece Spencer and Clifton “Tip” Spencer. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
