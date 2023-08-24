Danny Joe Pelfrey, husband of Linda Jean Phillips Pelfrey and the son of Ann Brewer Pelfrey and the late Geather Pelfrey was born in Campton, Kentucky on December 9, 1958 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on August 16, 2023 at the age of 64 years, 8 months, and 7 days.
He is survived by his wife Linda Pelfrey; his mother, Ann Pelfrey both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one daughter, Carrie Ann Pelfrey of San Antonio, Texas; two step-children, Wendy Rose Herald of Winchester, Kentucky and Jonathan Randy Herald of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Layne Anthony Hatch of San Antonio, Texas, Riley Shoemaker of Beattyville, Benjamin Gage Lynch, and Ashton Cain Lynch both of Winchester; three siblings, Clara Lashone Pelfrey, James Harvey Pelfrey both of Beattyville, and Lavonne Combs of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his father, Geather Pelfrey, Danny was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Gale Pelfrey. Services were held at Newnam Funeral home on Sunday, August 20, 2023 with Bro. Robert McKinney officiating. He was laid to rest in the Gabbard Cemetery.
