   DANNY RAY CHILDERS, the husband of Lynn Ann Olah Childers of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of Corsie Childers of Beattyville and the late Margaret Spencer Childers, was born in Lapeer, Michigan on May 27, 1957 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on April 3, 2020 at the age of 62 years, 10 months and 8 days. He was a current employee of 3 years for Daniel Boone Transit who loved his job and the people he transported, he was a former captain for the Lee Adjustment Center where he worked for 25 years, was an avid hunter and fisherman, but loved spending time with his grandkids most of all.In addition to his wife Lynn and father Corsie, Mr. Childers is survived by eight children, Lisa Hurt of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Timothy Ray Hurt and wife Tiffany of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Tonya Gail Watkins and husband Austin of Stanton, Kentucky, Shawn VanHorn of Jacksonville, Florida, Nicola Allen of Beattyville, Brenda Weatherspoon of Shelbyville, Tennessee, David Weatherspoon and wife Wendy of Okinawa, Japan, and Michael Weatherspoon and wife Debbie of Georgetown, Kentucky; 19 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Kay Deaton of Beattyville and Robin Wilkins and husband Lonnie of North Branch, Michigan; one brother, Duane Childers of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Childers was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret and a daughter, Tina Faye Childers. Burial/Service: Couch Brandenburg cemetery Lee Co. KY. Full memorial service at later date. Online condolences: newnamfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Danny Childers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you