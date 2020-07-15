Danny Ray Stamper, widower of Irene Dunaway Stamper and the son of the late Everett Stamper was born in Michigan on July 30, 1952 and departed this life in Edgewood, Kentucky on July 10, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 11 months and 10 days. He was a member of the Summit Church of Christ of Cold Springs, KY, a former culinary instructor for a CCA Prison, an Eastern Kentucky University graduate, and was in the United States Navy during the 1970s. He loved old cars and riding his Harley Davidson, as well as listening to old records, especially his Beatles collection. Danny leaves behind his three loving daughters, Dusty Stamper Walker, Kristen Stamper Fultz and husband James all of Richmond, Kentucky, and Alisha Stamper Proctor and husband Kyle of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Jaima, Kristopher, and Shelby Fultz, Kiana Walker, and Emelyn Gray Iredan Proctor; two great grandchildren, Arya Rose Walker and Emma Grace Johnson; one sister, Diane; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and his parents. Burial Couch Brandenburg Cemetery, Take Blaines Branch Rd. Turn right onto Fred Brandenburg Rd. then immediately turn right across bridge and up the hill to the cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
