David Dale Barrett. age 59, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence in Booneville, KY.
David was born April 10, 1961 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Herman and Mae Nerva (Gross) Barrett. He loved his family, watching major league baseball, fishing, and was a member of the Applegate Pentecostal Church in Booneville.
He is survived by 2 daughters; Tuesday (Justin) Rose of Campton, KY, Tiffany Johnson of Irvine, KY, 2 brothers; Jimmy (Brenda) Barrett of Booneville, KY, Ellis Barrett of Annville, KY, 4 sisters; Betty (Jr) Smith, Mary Bishop, Jacqueline (Billy) Tibbs all of Booneville, KY and Phyllis (Vernon) Bucklin of Aplington, IA, 3 grandchildren; Alexander Frost, Steven and Bethany Faulkner, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by 1 sister; Martha Smith
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating and the visitation will begin at 1:00 PM prior to the funeral. David will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.
