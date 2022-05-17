David George Fox, born October 11, 1938 and went home to the Lord on May 6, 2022. He was 83 years old and married to his sweetheart Vivian (Venable) Fox for 64 years and 11 months (65 on June 15). They had four children: Melanie Newton, Janet Fox, Jon (Darlena)
Fox, Jennifer (Jon) Shaffer. 10 grandchildren: Melissa (Stuart) Banford, Cynthia (Dee) Newton, Alison (Matt) Tighe, Jarod (Daniel) Fox, Katy (Blake) Shaffer, Charles Shaffer, Jake (Allee) Shaffer, Emily Fox, Joey Shaffer, Derek (Gabby) Shaffer. 10 great grandchildren:
Olivia Banford, River Newton, Milo Tighe, Emmett Tighe, Aiden Fox, Bayleigh Fox, Tommy Fox, Kayla Fox, Leo Saylor, and Ember Shaffer.
He was born in Los Angeles, California and convinced his parents, George and Grace Brahams Fox to move to Eastern Kentucky to serve with the Kentucky Mountain Mission when he was 8 years old. He grew up and married Vivian and they served with the Kentucky Mountain Mission and Idamay Bible Church. They moved to Port
Wentworth, Georgia in August 1982 to serve with the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA) at Port Wentworth Alliance Church. They moved to Decatur, Georgia in continued service with the CMA and Crossroads Bible Church. He retired from the CMA and moved to Nicholasville, Kentucky in 2005. He worked at several apartment complexes in the area in maintenance until his final retirement. He worshipped and volunteered in different capacities at First Alliance Church in Lexington, Kentucky since 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian, four children, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, Kentucky on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Visitation 1 PM, Funeral at 2:30 PM and being laid to rest at the Venable Cemetery following the service. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
