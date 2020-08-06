Frankfort, KY (July 29, 2020) David Lyons, Chief Operations Officer for Lee County Schools, has been named the district level Administrator of the Year by Kentucky Association of School Administrators. He was presented the award at KASA's annual leadership institute in Lousiville.
The award represents the highest honor KASA bestows on active administrators, recognizing outstanding leadership, significant contributions to effectiveness of the association, and respect they bring to themselves, their colleagues, and their profession.
Lyons role in the Lee County Schools system includes pupil attendance, facilities, transportation, school safety, and athletics.
Superintendent Sarah Wasson says Lyons is her rock when things get tough. She goes on to say that in these unprecedented times. he is helping make sure that the Board of Education is creating an environment where all students are supported.
KASA Executive Director, Dr. Rhonda Caldwell echoed their sentiments. "Every school district needs these unsung heroes,'' she said. "That one person who will take on any task, not matter how large or small, to meet the needs of a child, is worth of honor, and we are delighted to honor Mr. Lyons as the unsung hero in Lee County."
Congrats David on your great achievement!
