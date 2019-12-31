David Matthew Olinger, 49, of Zoe, KY passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 23, 1970, in Prescott, AZ.-He is survived by his parents: Coy and Sue Olinger of Zoe, KY.-Special Friend: Valerie Hoskins Olinger of Zoe, KY.-Three sons: David Matthew Jr. (Dacoda) Olinger, Lloyd Bridge Olinger, Nevin Quinn Olinger all of Beattyville, KY.-Three sisters: Mary (Richard) Merkel of Lexington, KY.-Jeanne (Ricky) Brown of Jeffersonville, KY.-Portia Olinger (John Estes) of Winchester, KY.-Three brothers: Coy Jr. (Jamie) Olinger of Jackson, KY.-John (Barbara Renee) Oligner of Zoe, KY-Robert Wayne (Rebecca ) Olinger of Mt. Sterling, KY.- Four grandchildren: Aleeah Olinger, Carolina Olinger, Christopher Kyle David Olinger, Avery Hoskins; -Two step-children: Dylan Hoskins; Cierra Hoskins.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services/visitation: Monday, December 30, 2019, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Billy Ray Hensley officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
David Matthew Olinger, 49
To plant a tree in memory of David Olinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.