David Mayes, age 56, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. David was born January 3, 1965 in Campton, KY, a son to James and Ella (Reed) Mayes. He loved life, and was described as loving, kind, and kind hearted. David was a member of the Wilson Fork Pentecostal Church in Owsley County. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years; Maxine Mayes of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Johnathan Evans, 1 daughter; Karlie Evans of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother; Danny Mayes.Visitation held Friday February 5, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Saturday, February 6, 2021 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Walter Turner and Ralph Turner officiating. He was laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
