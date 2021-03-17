David Stamper, age 18, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home in Frankfort, KY.
David was born October 13, 2002 in Frankfort, KY, a son to Homer Stamper & Melissa (Morris) Stamper. He was a student at Franklin County High School, where he was a member of the Community Work Transition Program. In his free-time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, hunting, and helping others. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and those he had touched. Along with his parents; Homer and Melissa Stamper of Frankfort, KY, 1 brother: Hunter Newton (Shelby Carmack); 2 sisters: Heather Stamper (Michael Hudkins), and Olivia Stamper all of Frankfort, KY, grandparents; Carol & Nogale Spencer of Beattyville, KY, 2 aunts; Sharon Thomas of McKee, KY, and Reva (Bo) Rogers of Beattyville, KY, 2 uncles; Raymond Morris (Jamaica) of Beattyville, KY, and George (Helen) Stamper of Winchester, KY, cousin; Bethany Hounshell of Beattyville, KY, niece; Kelsie Morris, and nephew; Wyatt Morris both of Beattyville, KY, a host of cousins, as well as many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Modenna Reece Stamper Turner, and Odell Stamper, 1 aunt; Francis Stamper, and 2 uncles; Chester Stamper, and Johnny Stamper.
Visitation held Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor George Whisman officiating. He was laid to rest in the Beatty Place Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be; Hunter Newton, Austin Sams, Austin Stamper, Brandon Vanderpool, Raymond Morris, and Jordan Marcum.
