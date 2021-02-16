David Wayne Long Jr., age 39, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. David was born December 8, 1981 in Richmond, KY, a son to Christene “McDaniel” Kierbow and the late David Wayne Long, David was a graduate of Owsley County High School Class of 2001, graduated the United Sates Army 1st Basic Combat Training Brigade in 2002 in Ft Jackson, SC and then assigned to the National Guard in Jackson, KY. David enjoyed being outdoors, logging, driving heavy machinery, and had an unconditional love for his mother, sister and family. David is survived by; Mother; Christene “McDaniel Kierbow” Booneville, KY 1 sister; Stephanie “Paul” Settles, Paris, KY; and two nephews, Kenneth Smart and Arlo Settles of Paris, KY, and Grandmother; Henrietta Long, of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends.
He will be preceded in death by his father David Wayne Long, three Grandparents; Kenneth McDaniel, Grace McDaniel, and Raymond Long, of Booneville. Funeral and burial services will be conducted in private at the McDaniel cemetery by Pastor and Aunt Rose Roberts, and music by his Uncle, Wendell McDaniel. Pallbearers are Paul “Tony” Settles, Anthony “Mart” Barrett, Richard Johnson, and David Green. To send flowers the family request Beattyville Florist at 606-464-2441 and delivered to Booneville funeral home by Friday, February 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.