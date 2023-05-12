Daytime closures planned for KY 3332 in Lee County

Drivers who use KY 3332 (Pine Grove Road) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route during daytime hours on Monday and Tuesday,
May 15-16.
The road will be closed at milepoint 1.01 to drill steel to repair an embankment failure (break in pavement). Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 3:30 p.m. each day.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use Pine Grove School Road, Field Road, and Mayers Road (Fox Hunters Knob) through Owsley County as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
