Deborah Kaye Sparrow, daughter of the late John Wesley Deaton and Russell and Imogene Wilson Estepp was born in Jackson, Kentucky on April 1, 1957 and departed this life in Frankfort, Kentucky on February 25, 2022 at the age of 64 years, 10 months, and 24 days. She was an IT Technician for the state of Kentucky for 10 years, as well as a homemaker.
Deborah is survived by her four children, Robert Keeton of Knoxville, Tennessee, Chris and wife Andi, Josh, and Tessa Sparrow all of Frankfort, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Christal and Jax Sparrow also of Frankfort; one brother, Bob Estepp of Lexington, Kentucky; and two special family members, Theresa Gabbard and Sherry Frye of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 4th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville 12pm-1pm. Funeral services to follow visitation. Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial Shepherd Cemetery of Shepherd Memorial Cemetery Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.