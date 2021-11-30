Seniors are welcome to dine in on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Drive-up is still available as well. Call 593-5594 for transportation to either Lee or Owsley centers. Thank you for all your support. Ages 60+ or spouses thereof.
12/1 meatloaf, sides
12/2 pork loin, sides
12/3 grilled chicken sandwich, sides
12/6 sloppy jos, sides
12/7 biscuit, gravy, sides
12/8 chili, sides
12/9 chicken tetrazzini, sides
12/10 CLOSED
12/13 chicken pot pie, sides
12/14 pollock, sides
12/15 fried chicken, sides
12/16 chicken stir fry, sides
12/17 cheeseburger, sides
12/20 soup beans, sides
12/21 chicken broccoli casserole, sides
12/22 bbq chicken, sides
12/23 turkey, sides
12/24 CLOSED
12/27 hamburger steak, sides
12/28 chicken dumpling, sides
12/29 pork chops, sides
12/30 pollock, sides
12/31 CLOSED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.