By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
The June City Council started with the normal prayer by Council Member Sam Cockerham and the Pledge of Allegiance despite it all being via teleconference.
Jennifer McIntosh of KRADD was the first to speak to the Council. She talked about Beattyville Connect. MOA set up as KRADD being contractor, but changed City as contractor to expedite things quickly. KRADD will be the Administrator. The Council passed this request. Beattyville Connect consists of three public improvement projects planned for Beattyville. They are Crystal Creek Project, River Drive Project, and the Beattyville Town Square Project.
Next, Paul Nesbitt gave an update to the Council about the Sewer I&I Project and requested Draw #5. This is just a draw for a continual basis for construction proceeding, and the project is going well. The project is halfway through and smoke tested most of the system and cleaned the lines. A camera has been used to show collapsed pipes so digging would not be required to find them. They are about ⅔ finished, but has some work that still needs to be done at the prison before completing the project.
The Mayor, then, asked the Council to extend the line of credit for streetscape, etc. The Council decided to extend the $200,000 loan till current projects are completed.
The Council proceeded on with the meeting by doing the 2nd Reading of 2020 Budget. The budget has not changed since 1st reading. The Council approved the 2nd reading of the 2020 Budget.
Next, the Council approved May meeting Minutes
Police Chief Steve Mays was next on the agenda to address the Council. His May Police Report consisted of 145 calls, 6 accidents, 25 citations, and 10 arrests. The Police Dept was able to obtain a 3-year grant of $125,000 for county, school, and city law enforcement. After the 3rd year, they will apply for additional funding for the School Resource Officer. Only 2 cities in the KRADD District received this grant. Beattyville was one of those cities. This will allow the City to hire a new officer, as well.
Next on the agenda was the Public Works May Report. The Mayor bragged about the Public Works team that worked over the weekend day and night to get water back to the residents of Beattyville and Lee County due to a pump issue. The City and County had no water on and off over the weekend. The Public Works team worked diligently to resolve this quickly.
The Council, then, proceeded to look over May Financials and approve the report.
Mayor Jackson, then, addressed the Council concerning CSX Railroad Crossing in Beattyville. He says it is in desperate need of repair, especially before school starts again. The Mayor had called CSX concerning getting the repair done quickly. It needs to be leveled due to settling. A representative at CSX suggested that as many people as possible contact CSX Railroad as much as possible, because the more requests they receive, faster the repair will be completed. You can either call CSX Railroad at 1-800-232-0144 or online at www.CSX.com and go to the contact CSX option to request repair. Be sure to include the Crossing #644237D and CSX#OVB176.03 when requesting the repair either by phone or online.
The meeting ended by Mayor Jackson reminding the Council that the Beattyville City Park is open, but just be sure to practice social distancing while there. The Mayor is, also, hoping to hold the July City Council meeting somewhere open and airy that maintains all Covid-19 guidelines.
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.