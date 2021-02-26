Dedicated Linemen Doing All They Can to Restore Power

Throughout the massive effort to restore power after crippling ice storms snapped trees and utility poles, knocking out power to more than 30,000 Jackson Energy members, Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement, support and patience. We recognize that for those still without power, it is a frustrating situation.
We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like this recent ice storm, interrupt our ability to do so, we share in your frustration and are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.
This ice storm is a natural disaster. The damage to much of the Jackson Energy system is so extensive that this is not simply a repair job; it requires a significant rebuild of the co-op infrastructure. Unfortunately, that takes time.
On an ideal day without any weather issues, safely replacing a utility pole is about a four-hour job.
When you compound that task with tree debris, treacherous roads, icy conditions as well as falling ice and trees, these jobs become that much more difficult.
Because of the immense scale of the damage, Jackson Energy has aggressively increased manpower to record levels. More than 300 field personnel are working to restore power, including mutual aid crews from multiple electric cooperatives from Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. These crews are working long hours in terrible conditions and share Jackson Energy’s mission to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. As of Monday morning, power has been restored to all but 3,500 Jackson Energy members. Among those still without power are Jackson Energy linemen who are working long, extended hours to restore power.”
“At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority. We appreciate all of our crews continuing to work safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President & CEO.
If you are experiencing a new power outage, members are encouraged to call the automated phone system at 800-262-7480 or report the outage through the SmartHub app.
Thank you to the following companies assisting Jackson Energy: Georgia Cooperatives: Coweta-Fayette EMC, Tri-County EMC, North Georgia EMC, Flint Energies, Carroll EMC, Hart EMC.
Alabama Cooperative: Pea River Electric Cooperative.
Kentucky Cooperative: Kenergy. Contractors: Davis H. Elliot, Southeast Power Corp, Cruse Power Line Construction, Pike Electric.
