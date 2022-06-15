Dennis Ray Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2022 at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walker Johnson and Hazel Hobbs; his brothers Larry Johnson and Jerry Johnson; and his nephew Scott Johnson. He is survived by his wife Betty Lou Johnson; his daughter Heather Johnson; his son-in-law Jeff Haley; his grandchildren Walker Ray Johnson, Lydia Page Johnson, and Free Johnson; his sisters Barb and Lindian; his brothers Donnie
and Duane; his niece Christine Gephart; and numerous half brothers, half-sisters, and family members.
Over his lifetime, Dennis established many friendships and always had a smile on his face and a kind word for anyone that talked to him. He went to many family reunions throughout his life and made many connections possible. Alongside his wife, he also spent many years helping the children of Lee and Owsley counties in the Foster Care system. He will always be remembered for
his love of people. Dennis will also be remembered for his active lifestyle, which was obvious from his love of gardening, his love of building, and love of animals. He spent his retiring years in the world of genealogy, tracing his family tree all the way back to his Scottish ancestry. He found that his family’s ancestors were of the Clan MacGregor— ‘S Rioghal Mo Dhream (“Royal is my race.”) All of this work resulted in Dennis writing a book which will allow his family to look back on their ancestors and where they come from for many generations to come.
Per Dennis’s request, a private crematory service will be held at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, Kentucky. Any and all gifts of sympathy are welcome. However, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Owsley County Public Library (Lisa
Marcum; 185 Highway 11 Booneville, KY 41314), a place where Dennis often spent his time as part of the Genealogy Society.
