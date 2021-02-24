Denvard Scott Peters, the son of Denvard Peters of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Jean Ann Tirey Peters, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on February 1, 1973 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on February 21, 2021 at the age of 48 years and 20 days. He was a carpenter by trade and attended the Beattyville First Church of God and the Beattyville Christian Center. In addition to his father, Scottie is survived by his fiancé and mother of his daughter, Jennifer Burgess; his daughter, Lauren Peters; a sister, Tara Barker; his niece, Emileigh (Emmi) Warner all of Beattyville, Kentucky; a special cousin, Shanna Combs Johnson of Lexington, Kentucky; his Peters aunts and uncles, Sylvia Begley, Pauline Hall, Myrtle Gay, Morris Peters, and Demcie Peters; his Tirey aunts, Debra Combs and Mildred Assanuvat; best friends, Hoss Keller, Tim Tirey, and David Rushbrook; and a host of cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Ann; one aunt, Letha Tirey Wilder; his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Isie Peters; and his maternal grandparents, Fred P. and Geneva Tirey.
