Derrek James Stamper, son of Deborah Jane Brandenburg Stamper and the late Perry Allen Stamper was born in Lexington, Kentucky on April 8, 1991 and departed this life in Paris, Kentucky on July 23, 2022 at the age of 31 years, 3 months, and 15 days.
In addition to his mother, Deborah Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky, Derrek is survived by his fiancée, Hannah Stamper of Lexington, Kentucky; two brothers, Joshua Stamper of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Jacob Stamper of Beattyville; his maternal grandparents, Barbara and Jimmy Brandenburg also of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Derrek was preceded in death by his father, Perry Stamper; and his paternal grandparents, Wilburn and Shirley Stamper. Services held July 29th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Brandenburg Cemetery of Highway 708 East, Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
