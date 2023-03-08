Dewayne Douglas Deaton, son of Ruby Barrett McIntosh and the late Patrick Deaton was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 3, 1971 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on March 5, 2023 at the age of 51 years, 9 months, and 2 days. He was a proud father and friend to many, as well as an Investigator for the Department of Public Advocacy.
In addition to his mother, Mrs. Ruby McIntosh, Dewayne leaves behind his son, Conner Deaton both of Beattyville, Kentucky; his girlfriend, Beth Miller Moore of Jackson, Kentucky; one sister, Karen Booth of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Pat Deaton. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
