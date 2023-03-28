March is the annual awareness month of The American Diabetes Association Alert Day (Diabetes Alert Day). This event serves as a “wake-up call’ that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding the risks of diabetes.
Although we should think about important issues related to Diabetes, all year round, this annual event acts as a timely reminder to give this disease the attention it deserves, especially since more than 37 million Americans, (11.3 percent of the population) have diabetes. 96 million American adults, (more than 1 in 3) have prediabetes. Unfortunately, most adults with prediabetes are unaware they have it. New diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 have significantly increased among US youth.
It’s time to learn more and maybe even take a test to see if you have (or could develop) the disease yourself. Since 1 in 3 US adults has prediabetes and are at high risk for type 2 diabetes, we encourage every adult to take a Diabetes Risk Test, (Questionnaire). You can find a Diabetes Risk Test at cdc.gov-diabetes-takethetest or at diabetes.org-risk-test. The sooner you know you have prediabetes, the sooner you can take action to reverse it and prevent type 2 diabetes.
Some important programs are available in counties of the Kentucky River District Health Department for diabetes education and prevention: The National Diabetes Prevention Program, helps people with prediabetes make lasting lifestyle changes to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. This is a year long program, is offered in-person or by remote video contact. Please call the Kentucky River District Health Department Diabetes Program at our District office at 606-439-2361
Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support, (DSMES), is an evidence-based foundation to educate and empower people with diabetes to make self-management decisions and change behaviors that improve health outcomes. This program focuses on Seven (7) Behavior Areas that help with every day management of diabetes. These are: Healthy Coping, Healthy Eating, Being Active, Taking Medication, Monitoring, Problem Solving and Reducing Risks. You can contact the Kentucky River District Diabetes Program at 606-439-2361 for more information or to enroll in this program which is offered in-person, on-line or by audio, (personal phone counseling-all materials are mailed to you prior to the class).
For a comprehensive list of diabetes education and support programs in Knott, Lee, Letcher, Leslie, Perry, Owsley or Lee Counties please contact the Kentucky River District Health Department at 606-439-2361.
