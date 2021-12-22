The Masonic Lodge held a First Responders and Veterans Dinner on December 15th to show their gratitude along with the help of the Lee County Shrine Club. The Veterans & First Responders, also, received a certificate of appreciation from the Masonic Lodge.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Rival Bobcats and Owls Play First Game of the Season Last Week
- Bobcats vs Owls 12/14/21
- Dinner Held for Vets & 1st Responders
- Gallery: Christmas Time Again in Lee County
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember that we rise by lifting others
- Updated!Candidates Filed as of Monday Dec. 20th for Lee Co.’s 2022 Election
- Linda Lucille Moore
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee County Fiscal Court is Liable for a Lawsuit Based on Magistrates Decision if it is not Reversed
- LION Reopens Beattyville Manufacturing Facility After More Than a Decade
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Roy Combs Sr Obituary
- From Our Archives: Thursday May 1, 1969
- Watterson Scores 2000th Point!
- City Council and School Board Still in Discussion about Lee Avenue
- Wishing You a Merry Christmas from Us and Our Following Sponsors:
- Kentucky Office of Rural Health Selects New Class of EMS Professionals for Academy
- December 2021 Fiscal Court Highlights
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.