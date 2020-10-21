be

  The Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Committee are at this time taking pre-orders for a Commemorative Lee County 150 Year Christmas Ornament pictured above. The ornaments will arrive the 3rd week in November and cost is $10.00. If you would like to preorder this commemorative ornament, call the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Office at 606-464-5038 or email visitleecountyky@gmail.com.

     Preorders can also be made by calling the Beattyville Water Office/Teresa Mays 606-464-5007, the Lee County Judge Executive Office 606-464-4100, and the Three Forks Tradition 606-464-2888.  You can also preorder at the Locally Made Market, and Don Begley Auto Sales of Main Street. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you