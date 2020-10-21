The Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Committee are at this time taking pre-orders for a Commemorative Lee County 150 Year Christmas Ornament pictured above. The ornaments will arrive the 3rd week in November and cost is $10.00. If you would like to preorder this commemorative ornament, call the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Office at 606-464-5038 or email visitleecountyky@gmail.com.
Preorders can also be made by calling the Beattyville Water Office/Teresa Mays 606-464-5007, the Lee County Judge Executive Office 606-464-4100, and the Three Forks Tradition 606-464-2888. You can also preorder at the Locally Made Market, and Don Begley Auto Sales of Main Street.
