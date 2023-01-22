Many times as I sit down to write these messages to you, I have prayed, I have studied the Bible and I have asked God, “What do You want me to write about?” Still most of the time when I first start out, I have absolutely no idea what the subject matter is going to be about. This has happened during my
sermon preparation time in the past, too, sometimes for lengthy seasons at a time.
Just moments ago, as I began to write this message it was no different. However, what I’ve found is that during those times when I feel stuck, when I don’t feel particularly inspired, but when I take a step of
faith and push through, and just begin to put the pen to the page, then the inspiration which was lacking
just moments ago begins to flow like a raging river.
So also are many of the moments in all of our Christian lives. We may be waiting on God to show up in a
rather spectacular way, but He’s there, patiently waiting for us to just get started… just to take a step of faith. When we do take that first step, that’s when we begin to feel His presence with us again, His guiding hand upon us, and that elusive inspiration flooding our minds and spirit.
I love this about the Apostle Paul: he always just seemed to stay in motion. He rarely ever stopped long
enough to lose the momentum he’d built along the process of following God’s plan for his life.
Remember the one time when he tried to go here, but couldn’t, he then tried to go there and it wasn’t going to happen, but because he was staying in motion, God was able to direct him to where he was supposed to go. In fact, he had a dream where a man from Macedonia was reaching out saying, “Come
over here!” And he went! That’s the kind of supernatural direction that you can experience when you’re
determined to do the will of God and you won’t let anything stop you from moving forward!
So, if you’re in a place in your life right now where you seem to be going nowhere, you’ve prayed but
haven’t heard anything, and so you’re just sitting waiting… then don’t! Unless God has told you to sit
still and wait, then perhaps God is saying to you right now what He spoke to Moses at the banks of the Red Sea, “Why are you complaining to Me, tell the people to get moving!” Just for some context, the people were facing the entire Egyptian Army on one side, and the waters of the Red Sea on the other!
How were they supposed to move anywhere? BUT GOD! Something supernatural happens when you get In motion. In this instance, when they got up and started moving, then waters of the Red Sea gloriously parted for them to cross over on dry ground.
So, I encourage you, take a step. Step out in faith. God will be able to correct you and direct you because
now, at least you’re going somewhere. Happy trails! You’re gonna make it! Just get moving! At Grace
Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.