    Donald Brandon Francis, son of Dedra Francis Bowman and the late Donald Roark was born in Morehead, Kentucky on February 25, 1982 and departed this life in Dayton, Ohio on September 20, 2020 at the age of 38 years, 6 months and 26 days.  Donald leaves behind his mother, Dedra Bowman and her husband and Donald’s special father, Darel Bowman; two brothers, Aaron Roark and Darel Bowman; three sisters, Christina Roark, Jessie Tirey, and Jamie Bowman; his grandmother, Anna Francis; his companion, Kate Bodenstein; four children, Marcus, Jaide, Willie, and Max; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Roark; one brother, Billy Ryan Roark; a special grandmother, Delphia Roark; and a special cousin, Michael Roark. Services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11a.m. with Rev. Ricky Isaacs officiating at Newnam Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry, Jeffery, Gregory, Brent, and Zach and honorary pallbearers will be his brothers, Aaron and Darel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-9 p.m. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Donald Francis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
Sep 24
Service
Thursday, September 24, 2020
12:00PM
Newnam Funeral Home Chapel
108 Center St.
BEATTYVILLE, KY 41311
