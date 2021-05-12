Donald Day Kincaid, widower of Mary Joyce Gilbert Kincaid and the son of the late Victor and Georgia Day Kincaid was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 29, 1940 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on May 9, 2021 at the age of 81 years and 10 days.
He is survived by two children, Chris Kincaid and wife Pam and Angie Noe and husband Jeff all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Christy Kincaid and Samantha Brandenburg and husband Josh; two great granddaughters, Brianna Kincaid and Sienna Brandenburg also all of Beattyville; three sisters, Malva Richards, Patricia Minks and husband Mike, and Virginia Cotton and husband Dwight all of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by six siblings, Rudell Kincaid, Peggy Gosser, Vivian Shire, Sue Noe, Thomas Kincaid, and Evelyn Davis.
A private service was will be held at Newnam Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery.
