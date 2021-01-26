Donald Dean Hoskins, son of Lorene Mitchell Hoskins Fox of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Walter Hoskins, was born in Manchester, Kentucky on January 25, 1954 and departed this life in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 23, 2021 at the age of 66 years, 11 months and 29 days. He was a drummer in a simple garage band, called Revised Brotherhood. They made an album in 1971 that sold 45 years later and became a #1 hit overseas. He loved playing music more than anything else and started playing as soon as he was old enough to hit his hands on a table; he even played for the First United Methodist Church of Hamilton, Ohio. Now, Donald is playing the drums in a heavenly band. Before he passed, he gave his heart to the Lord.
In addition to his mother, Lorene, Donald is survived by his four brothers and sisters, Larry Hoskins and wife Diane of Connecticut, Karen Hoskins Young and husband Ben of Independence, Kentucky, Arlie Hoskins and wife Debbie of Florida, and Michelle Hoskins of Hamilton, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and one nephew, Sean Hoskins. A private graveside service will be held at the Hopewell Cemetery with Bro. Garett Thomas officiating. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.