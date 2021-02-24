Donald Eugene Cope, husband of Margo Stamper Cope of Lexington, Kentucky and the son of the late Eugene and Ruth Patsy Creager Cope, was born in Cadiz, Ohio on October 12, 1943 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 17, 2021 at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 5 days. He was a retired chemist of the plastic industry and a member of New Springs Methodist Church.In addition to his wife, Margo, Donald is survived by his two step children, Deborah Priet and Michael Martinez; four granddaughters, Elicia Priet, Rachel and Angel Wright, and Michaela Martinez; one great granddaughter, Abby Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services held. Burial in the Davis Cemetery of Davis Dr. Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- CCRKBA SAYS JACKSON LEE’S H.R. 127 GUN CONTROL BILL IS ‘INSANITY ON STEROIDS
- Woman Shot Dead in Booneville
- Study: These are the Places in Kentucky with the Biggest Tax Refunds
- “The Hills I Call Home” Premier Featuring Lee County
- A Quick Note from the Lee County Judge-Executive
- PRTC is Working Hard in the Snow Storm
- Lee County's ONLY Local 24/7 News Website!
- Lee County Sheriff's Dept Helping During Snow Storm
- State Rep Bill Wesley's Meet & Greet CANCELLED Due to Winter Weather
- Lee County's ONLY Digital 24/7 News Website!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.