   Donald Eugene Cope, husband of Margo Stamper Cope of Lexington, Kentucky and the son of the late Eugene and Ruth Patsy Creager Cope, was born in Cadiz, Ohio on October 12, 1943 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 17, 2021 at the age of 77 years, 4 months and 5 days. He was a retired chemist of the plastic industry and a member of New Springs Methodist Church.In addition to his wife, Margo, Donald is survived by his two step children, Deborah Priet and Michael Martinez; four granddaughters, Elicia Priet, Rachel and Angel Wright, and Michaela Martinez; one great granddaughter, Abby Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services held. Burial in the Davis Cemetery of Davis Dr. Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com

