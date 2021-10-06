Donald Farler, son of McCager and Shirley Deaton Farler of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on September 29, 2021 at the age of 57 years 3 months, and 4 days. In addition to his parents, Donald is survived by one daughter, Katelyn Ann Farler; one brother, Virgil Farler both of Beattyville; seven nieces and nephews, Ricky Farler, Melissa Wagoner, Tonya Lambert, Michael Kidd, Brack Newman, Olivia Yinger, and Deven Arnold; and 10 great nieces and great nephews, Kennedy, Aurora, Aiden, Alexander, Brennan, Octavia, Dominic, ShyLynn, Kardinal, and Axel. He was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Kidd; two brothers, Jakie and Ricky Farler; and one great niece, Jayden Farler.
Services held Oct. 3rd 2021 at Farler Family Cemetery prior to burial at 1691 Highway 52 West, of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
