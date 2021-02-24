Donald R. Morgan, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Don was born August,7 1940 in MT. Carmel, OH, a son to the late Estill and Ercie Morgan. He was a Veteran of the United State Marine Corps, and retired from the Ford Motor Company, after 38 years. Don promoted the Brown County Bluegrass festival for 25 years in Georgetown, OH. He was a talented singer and musician, and traveled with several bands including Rob Morgan and Company, The White Oak Valley Boys for many years. He loved his family, and spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved to camp, and travel around Bluegrass Festivals across the United States. He enjoyed spending time in the woods on his four-wheeler, and riding with family and friends. He is survived by his wife; Carmen Morgan of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Rob (Dedria) Morgan of Booneville, KY, Rick (Kathy) Brock of Florida, 7 grandchildren; Amanda (Mike Glenn) Sebastian of Cincinnati, OH, Paul Morgan of Booneville, KY, Bobby (Amanda) Sebastian, New Richmond, OH, Kyle (Kimber) Brock, Helen Brock of Cincinnati, OH, Callie Brock, Austin, IN, Cheyenne Morgan, Cincinnati, OH,7 great-grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Estill and Ercie Morgan, 1 daughter; Renee Morgan, 1brother; Bob Morgan, 3 sisters; Anna Morgan, Patty Ellis, Laverne Hunley. Visitation held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services held Wednesday, February 24, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend Randall Amburgy, and Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial in the Isaac- Mays Cemetery, located in the Elk Lick community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
