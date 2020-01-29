Passionately Pink 2020 is excited to announce that our Senior Class Hostess this year will be Emily Reed. We are so very excited and looking forward to working with Emily. She is the daughter of Jo Ann Fox Reed and Ricky Reed. In the next few weeks you may see Emily with her BEAUTIFUL smile or her wonderful parents out collecting donations for the Passionately Pink Auction. Please open up your hearts and your wallets and support Emily in her efforts.
The Passionately Pink Auction will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 6:00 pm at Happy Top Community Center. The cost at the door is $5. This includes a hot dog, chips, dessert, and a drink. All proceeds will go to those in our Community who are battling cancer or other life threatening illnesses.
As always we would appreciate any dessert items if you would like to donate for this event.
Baskets, Auction Items, Silent Auction Items, and Cash Donations may be dropped off at Lee County Elementary front office to Lesa Caudill or Rhonda Estes, Lee County Middle High School office to Jamie Stickler, Tami Stickler or Patty Cole. They may also be dropped off at Beattyville Florist to Debbie Horton Dunaway. If you need someone to pick up a Donation or Auction Item please feel free to contact Teresa Warner Noe, David Land or Emily Reed.
God has certainly blessed The Passionately Pink Event over the years by the support of our Community and a few supporters from our surrounding counties. We are Thankful, Grateful and Blessed to have your support. Please make plans to join us on March 6th in our efforts to give back to those who are battling this terrible disease. We never know who will be next to fight the battle.
Thank You to the other candidates who showed interest in hosting this event. Thank you to Vendors for giving up the building that they had reserved for this night to allow Passionately Pink to happen.
If you have questions please feel free to contact Rhonda Estes, Jamie Stickler, Lesa Caudill, Patty Cole, David Land, Emily Reed or Teresa Noe. We look forward to seeing you on Fiday March 6, at 6:00 pm. Look forward to a post soon introducing the Passionately Pink 11 t-shirt design. 😊 please feel free to share this info to promote the auction.
Info via Teresa Warner Noe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.