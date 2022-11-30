Donna C. Brandenburg Smith, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Mount Sterling Hospital, located in Mt. Sterling, KY.
Donna was born September 15, 1952 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Henry Clay Smith, and Tina “Tiny” (McIntosh) Smith.
She is survived by 1 daughter; Melissa (Kenneth) George of Winchester, KY, 2 sons; Donald (sara0 Brandenburg of Campton, KY, and Conley (Billie) Brandenburg of Germantown, OH, 3 sisters; Henrietta Long, Mary Angel, and Francis Kincaid, 2 brothers; Arville Smith, and Ron Lee Smith, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children; Donald Lee Brandenburg, sister; Virginia Smith, and brother; Everett Smith.
Private Family Services will be held at the Booneville Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in The McIntosh Family Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.