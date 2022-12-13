Donna Cann, age 79, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Owsley County Health Care Center, in Booneville, KY. Donna was born August 14, 1943 in the Scoville Community of Booneville, KY. A daughter to the late Thomas Bowman, and Sarah (Cook) Bowman. She retired from the Owsley County School System. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter, the Presbyterian Church, Red Hat Society, Kentucky Education Association, and the Economic Development Administration. In her free-time she loved to socialize, and cook. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 daughters; Micki (Eddie Mullins) Cann, Tammy (Wade) Caudell, and Lynn Napier all of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; William Tye (Mable) Bowman of Hamilton, OH, 1 sister; Dicie Gorker of California, 3 grandchildren; Charis (Adam) Angel, Marley Caudell, and Erin Napier all of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Mike Cann, 1 daughter; Teresa Cann, and 1 brother; Robert Bowman. Funeral services held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. Eastern Star services will be held. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Cann Family Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
