Donna Spence, age 56, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at The St. Joseph Hospital, located in Lexington, KY. Donna was born January, 13, 1967 in Campton, KY, a daughter to the late David Noble, and Wanda (Gilbert) Martin. She was an office manager, working for Family Practice Clinics. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, and in her free-time she enjoyed crafting, and working with flowers. Along with her husband of 40 years, Elby Spence of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; Cody (Katie) Spence of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Tammy Terry of Booneville, KY, special nephew; Kaihdun Terry of Booneville, KY, and was awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild; Aaryn Leanne Spence. She leaves behind many other loving family members, and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers; James Noble, and David Gilbert, niece; Ashley Terry, and grandparents; Leonard & Charlene Gilbert, Everlee Edwards, and James Jr. Noble.
Funeral services Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk officiating. Burial; Shepherd Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
