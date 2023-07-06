DONNA SUE HALL FIELDS, the widow of Monroe Fields, and the daughter of the late Roscoe and Oma Jones Hall was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 1, 1951, and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on June 24, 2023, at the age of 72 years, 3 months and 23 days. Mrs. Fields was a housewife and a member of the Delvinta Church of Christ. Mrs. Fields is survived by her daughter Darlene Fields, her son Billy Wayne Fields, her brother Jake Hall and wife and special sister in-law Gale all of Beattyville; one nephew, Justin Will Hall and wife Katie of Harlan County, Kentucky; her two special dogs, Bentley and Daisy May; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her husband Monroe; her parents; and a sister, Patricia Rose Hall.
Services held June 30, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Stonecoal Cemetery of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements
