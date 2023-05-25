Donnie Dale Tutt of Zoe, Kentucky, departed this life Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the age of 66 years and 9 months. He was a son of Esther Bradshaw Tutt and the late Lenville Dale Tutt born in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on August 14, 1956. He was a business owner in the trucking and sawmill industry. He is survived by one son, Tryle Dale Tutt of Zoe, Kentucky; two daughters, Regina F. Tutt (Ted Wise) of Stanton, Kentucky and Teresa Lynn Marshall (Brandon) of Beattyville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Esther Bradshaw Tutt of Zoe, Kentucky; two brothers, Jim Tutt (Karen) and Danny Chambers both of Zoe, Kentucky; and three sisters, Gayle Craft (Clyde) of Frenchburg, Kentucky, Jean Tutt of Beattyville, Kentucky and Joyce Szymchack (Larry) of Grass Lake, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, Lenville Dale Tutt; one brother, Lenville Ray Tutt; and one sister, Sharon Shuler. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Serving as pallbearers; Larry Szymchack, Brandon Marshall, Ricky McIntosh, Tyler Szymchack, Tryle Tutt and Taylor Szymchack. Serving as honorary pallbearers; Ted Wise, Jim Tutt and Danny Chambers.
