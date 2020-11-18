Donnie Edwin Creech, age 66, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Donnie was born February 19, 1954 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Joe and Wanda (Deaton) Creech. He was a farmer, who loved being outdoors, spending time in nature. Along with his wife of 32 years; Linda K. Creech of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 5 sons; Shawn Creech, Justin Creech (Melissa Vanzant). both of Beattyville, KY, Robbie Young and Mike Young of Indiana and Omar Sharief of California, 2 daughters; Renee Sizemore (Paul Baker) of Viper, KY, and Betty Evanoff of Beattyville, KY, 3 brothers; Billy Creech, Lonnie Paul Lance and Charles Ray Lance, all of Beattyville, KY, 6 sisters; Imogene Friend, Darlene Wasilchenko, Anna Mae Lutes, Kathleen Kellar, all of Beattyville, KY, and Cathy and Jo Anna, 8 grandchildren; Joey, Marissa, Caiden, Jacob, Ayden, Hannah, Marissa and Michaela and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Wanda Creech, son; Larry, 2 sisters; Sheila and Brenda and 1 brother; Dallas. Visitation Monday, November 16, 2020 until the time of the graveside service at the Abner-Creech Cemetery in the Primrose community of Lee County. To leave a message for the family, visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 17, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Friday, November 13, 2020
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Covid-19 Recommendations
- Over 1/3 of Ky. nursing homes have reported nurse shortages during pandemic; 1/6 have been short during 4 weeks or more
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- KY in the White House Task Force’s Worst Zone for Coronavirus
- Lee Co Superintendent Update for the week of November 16- November 20
- Lee County Man, James Sipple Missing
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Covid- 19 was Once Again the Topic for the November City Council Meeting
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for Monday, November 16, 2020
- GUN RIGHTS GROUPS SUE CALIFORNIA OVER BAN ON FIREARMS ‘IN COMMON USE’
- The Babbling Belle
- Thursday November 12, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.