 Donnie Edwin Creech, age 66, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Donnie was born February 19, 1954 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Joe and Wanda (Deaton) Creech. He was a farmer, who loved being outdoors, spending time in nature. Along with his wife of 32 years; Linda K. Creech of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 5 sons; Shawn Creech, Justin Creech (Melissa Vanzant). both of Beattyville, KY, Robbie Young and Mike Young of Indiana and Omar Sharief of California, 2 daughters; Renee Sizemore (Paul Baker) of Viper, KY, and Betty Evanoff of Beattyville, KY, 3 brothers; Billy Creech, Lonnie Paul Lance and Charles Ray Lance, all of Beattyville, KY, 6 sisters; Imogene Friend, Darlene Wasilchenko, Anna Mae Lutes, Kathleen Kellar, all of Beattyville, KY, and Cathy and Jo Anna, 8 grandchildren; Joey, Marissa, Caiden, Jacob, Ayden, Hannah, Marissa and Michaela and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Wanda Creech, son; Larry, 2 sisters; Sheila and Brenda and 1 brother; Dallas. Visitation  Monday, November 16, 2020 until the time of the graveside service at the Abner-Creech Cemetery in the Primrose community of Lee County. To leave a message for the family, visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Creech as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

