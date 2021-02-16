Donnie “Tex” Baker, age 47, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Hospice Compassionate Care Center, located in Richmond, KY. Donnie was born August 16, 1973 in Middletown, OH, a son to Conley Baker Sr., and the late Ruby (Stevens) Baker. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, and worked as a night watchman for the Sturgeon Mining Company for many years. In his free-time he enjoyed wood working, firearms, and loved music. He was a talented musician. He is survived by his father; Conley (Wanda Trosper) Baker Sr. of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Dylan Michael Baker of Booneville, KY, uncle; Boonie Baker of FL, aunt; Hazel Moyers of OH, many cousins, and other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Ruby Baker, brother; Conley Baker Jr., and grandparents; Lawrence & Maggie Baker. Visitation held Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Himes officiating. He was laid to rest in the Courtland Cemetery, located in Left Hand Fork of Buffalo, in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
